Atlanta Marist catches fast wind, sails away from Austell South Cobb

Atlanta Marist zipped to a quick start to key a 43-7 win over Austell South Cobb in Georgia high school football on October 14.
Atlanta Marist jumped in front of Austell South Cobb 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The War Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 36-0 lead over the Eagles at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 43-7.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.