Social Circle tops Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

Riding a wave of production, Social Circle surfed over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 28-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Social Circle drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian after the first quarter.
The Eagles stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 14-7.
Social Circle jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Redskins and the Eagles each scored in the fourth quarter.
