Clean sheet: Perry doesn’t allow Milledgeville Baldwin a point

Perry unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Milledgeville Baldwin in a 35-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on October 14.
Perry jumped in front of Milledgeville Baldwin 9-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Panthers registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Braves.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.
