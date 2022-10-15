Barnesville Lamar County prevails over Temple

Barnesville Lamar County ignored the “slow and steady wins the race” mantra, overpowering Temple 52-6 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
The Trojans’ offense pulled in front for a 28-6 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Barnesville Lamar County breathed fire to a 52-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.
