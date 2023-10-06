Boys Football Roundup – October 05, 2023

Adel Cook races in front to defeat Quitman Brooks County

An early dose of momentum helped Adel Cook to a 27-7 runaway past Quitman Brooks County on Oct. 5 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Adel Cook a 12-0 lead over Quitman Brooks County.

The Hornets opened an immense 24-7 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Adel Cook steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Adel Cook faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.

Atlanta Druid Hills shuts out Atlanta Midtown

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Druid Hills handle Atlanta Midtown 27-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 5.

Atlanta Druid Hills enjoyed a massive margin over Atlanta Midtown with a 27-0 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Atlanta Midtown and Atlanta Druid Hills faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Atlanta Midtown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Atlanta Druid Hills faced off against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County.

Atlanta McNair secures a win over Decatur Towers

Atlanta McNair collected a solid win over Decatur Towers in a 34-20 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Mcnair High on Oct. 5.

Atlanta McNair darted in front of Decatur Towers 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Titans’ expense.

Atlanta McNair thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans outpointed the Mustangs 14-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Atlanta McNair and Decatur Towers played in a 25-6 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Atlanta McNair squared off with Decatur Columbia in a football game.

Bainbridge overwhelms Albany Westover

Bainbridge earned a convincing 41-14 win over Albany Westover in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

The last time Bainbridge and Albany Westover played in a 59-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 21, Albany Westover faced off against Columbus Northside and Bainbridge took on Waycross Ware County on Sept. 22 at Bainbridge High School.

Columbus Spencer high school defeats Macon Southwest

Columbus Spencer high school controlled the action to earn an impressive 50-16 win against Macon Southwest at Columbus Spencer high school on Oct. 5 in Georgia football action.

Dalton Coahulla Creek slips past Ringgold

Dalton Coahulla Creek finally found a way to top Ringgold 20-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 5.

Dalton Coahulla Creek opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ringgold through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Ringgold stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 13-7.

The Colts maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ringgold and Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold took on Adairsville on Sept. 22 at Ringgold High School.

Decatur Columbia takes down Fairburn Landmark Christian

Decatur Columbia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-7 win over Fairburn Landmark Christian in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 5.

The last time Decatur Columbia and Fairburn Landmark Christian played in a 21-10 game on Oct. 6, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Fairburn Landmark Christian faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Decatur Columbia took on Atlanta McNair on Sept. 22 at Atlanta McNair High School.

Hampton defense stifles Carrollton Mt. Zion

A suffocating defense helped Hampton handle Carrollton Mt. Zion 41-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

The first quarter gave Hampton a 20-0 lead over Carrollton Mt. Zion.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Hampton pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Monticello Jasper County.

Savannah Country Day dominates Hinesville Liberty County in convincing showing

Savannah Country Day’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Hinesville Liberty County 38-14 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 5.

Last season, Hinesville Liberty County and Savannah Country Day faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Savannah Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Hinesville Liberty County faced off against Savannah Johnson and Savannah Country Day took on Ludowici Long County on Sept. 22 at Savannah Country Day School.

Tunnel Hill Northwest shuts out Dalton Southeast Whitfield County

Defense dominated as Tunnel Hill Northwest pitched a 37-0 shutout of Dalton Southeast Whitfield County in Georgia high school football on Oct. 5.

The Bruins’ offense pulled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Tunnel Hill Northwest steamrolled to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Tunnel Hill Northwest and Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Tunnel Hill Northwest High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dalton Southeast Whitfield County faced off against Atlanta Druid Hills.

Vidalia crushes Reidsville Tattnall County

Vidalia handled Reidsville Tattnall County 29-7 in an impressive showing on Oct. 5 in Georgia football.

Vidalia charged in front of Reidsville Tattnall County 29-7 to begin the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.

The last time Reidsville Tattnall County and Vidalia played in a 13-7 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Reidsville Tattnall County faced off against Lyons Toombs County.

