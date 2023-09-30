Alma Bacon County rally stops Dublin East Laurens

Alma Bacon County overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 42-8 win against Dublin East Laurens in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

Dublin East Laurens showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Alma Bacon County as the first quarter ended.

The Red Raiders kept a 21-8 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Alma Bacon County roared to a 42-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin East Laurens and Alma Bacon County played in a 29-28 game on Oct. 1, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Alma Bacon County faced off against Homerville Clinch County.

