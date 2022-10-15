Vice-grip defense fuels Suwanee Collins Hill’s win over Lawrenceville Mountain View

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Lawrenceville Mountain View as it was blanked 14-0 by Suwanee Collins Hill in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Suwanee Collins Hill jumped ahead of Lawrenceville Mountain View 14-0 as the fourth quarter started.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second and fourth quarters.
