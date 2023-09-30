Cartersville pockets slim win over Calhoun

Cartersville finally found a way to top Calhoun 21-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Calhoun, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Cartersville through the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Yellow Jackets controlled the pace, taking a 17-0 lead into intermission.

Calhoun had a 17-7 edge on Cartersville at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Hurricanes fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Yellow Jackets.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Calhoun faced off against Calhoun Sonoraville and Cartersville took on Conyers Heritage on Sept. 15 at Cartersville High School.

