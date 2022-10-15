ajc logo
Eastman Dodge County busts Americus Sumter high school South

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 hours ago

Eastman Dodge County offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Americus Sumter high school South during this 35-14 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.

