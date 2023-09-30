Flowery Branch exhales after close call with Athens Clarke Central

Flowery Branch posted a narrow 41-38 win over Athens Clarke Central in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Flowery Branch a 7-2 lead over Athens Clarke Central.

The Gladiators had a 22-19 edge on the Falcons at the beginning of the third quarter.

Athens Clarke Central enjoyed a 32-26 lead over Flowery Branch to start the final quarter.

The Falcons rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Gladiators 15-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Athens Clarke Central and Flowery Branch faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Flowery Branch High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Athens Clarke Central faced off against Cumming South Forsyth and Flowery Branch took on Suwanee Lambert on Sept. 15 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

