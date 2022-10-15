Loganville Walnut Grove jets to fast start, flies over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff

Loganville Walnut Grove grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 28-25 win against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Loganville Walnut Grove drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff after the first quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Bears fought to 14-10.
Loganville Walnut Grove darted to a 21-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bears rallied in the final quarter, but the Warriors skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
