Madison Morgan County thwarts Hephzibah’s quest

Madison Morgan County notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Hephzibah 49-33 at Madison Morgan County High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Madison Morgan County a 21-0 lead over Hephzibah.
The Bulldogs registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.
Madison Morgan County stormed to a 42-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rebels’ 20-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.
