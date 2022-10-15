Gainesville North Hall narrowly edges Gainesville Chestatee in tight triumph

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Gainesville North Hall chalked up in tripping Gainesville Chestatee 28-21 during this Georgia football game.
Gainesville North Hall opened with a 14-7 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the War Eagles at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville Chestatee were both scoreless.
The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the War Eagles’ spirited final-quarter performance.
