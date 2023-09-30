Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy tacks win on Martinez Augusta Prep

Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy handled Martinez Augusta Prep 28-6 in an impressive showing on Sept. 29 in Georgia football.

The Jaguars’ offense moved in front for a 6-0 lead over the Cavaliers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Jaguars held on with a 22-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy and Martinez Augusta Prep faced off on Sept. 28, 2022 at Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Martinez Augusta Prep faced off against Statesboro Bulloch and Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy took on Gibson Glascock Consolidated on Sept. 15 at Louisville Thomas Jefferson Academy.

