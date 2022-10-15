Commerce shuts off the power on Athens Christian

Athens Christian got no credit and no consideration from Commerce, which slammed the door 49-24 on October 14 in Georgia football.
Commerce opened with a 7-0 advantage over Athens Christian through the first quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 21-10 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.
Commerce stormed to a 49-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.