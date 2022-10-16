ajc logo
South Atlanta outlasts Kennesaw North Cobb Christian in topsy-turvy battle

By Sports Bot
17 hours ago

South Atlanta had its hands full but finally brushed off Kennesaw North Cobb Christian 30-12 on October 15 in Georgia football.

In recent action on October 7, South Atlanta faced off against Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on October 7 at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

