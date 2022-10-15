Halt: Waycross Ware County refuses to yield to Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Dominating defense was the calling card of Waycross Ware County as it shut out Hinesville Bradwell Institute 48-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
Waycross Ware County drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Hinesville Bradwell Institute after the first quarter.
The Gators registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.
