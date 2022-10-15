Adel Cook catches fast wind, sails away from Nashville Berrien

Fast and furious, Adel Cook took charge from the start to knock back Nashville Berrien and eventually earn a 45-28 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Adel Cook opened with a 21-7 advantage over Nashville Berrien through the first quarter.
The Hornets fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.
Adel Cook struck to a 38-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hornets and the Rebels each scored in the fourth quarter.
