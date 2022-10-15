Not for the faint of heart: Canton Cherokee topples Marietta Osborne

Yes, Canton Cherokee looked relaxed while edging Marietta Osborne, but no autographs please after its 29-25 victory at Canton Cherokee High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Canton Cherokee drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Marietta Osborne after the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Cardinals’ expense.
Canton Cherokee jumped to a 29-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cardinals narrowed the gap 18-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
