Wrightsville Johnson County tacks win on Gibson Glascock Consolidated

Wrightsville Johnson County showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Gibson Glascock Consolidated 47-7 in Georgia high school football on October 14.
Wrightsville Johnson County pulled in front of Gibson Glascock Consolidated 32-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 47-7 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
