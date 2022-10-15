Peachtree City Mcintosh rains down on Riverdale Drew

Peachtree City Mcintosh dominated from start to finish in an imposing 58-21 win over Riverdale Drew for a Georgia high school football victory on October 14.
The first quarter gave Peachtree City Mcintosh a 14-0 lead over Riverdale Drew.
The Titans bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 27-14.
Peachtree City Mcintosh jumped to a 55-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Titans tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 7-3 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
