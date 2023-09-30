Hephzibah defense stifles Conyers Salem

A suffocating defense helped Hephzibah handle Conyers Salem 34-0 in Georgia high school football on Sept. 29.

The Rebels’ offense moved in front for a 12-0 lead over the Seminoles at halftime.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Hephzibah and Conyers Salem were both scoreless.

The Rebels held on with a 22-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hephzibah and Conyers Salem squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Conyers Salem High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Conyers Salem squared off with Douglas Coffee in a football game.

