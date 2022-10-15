Needlepoint: Canton Sequoyah sews up Canton Creekview in slim triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Canton Sequoyah defeated Canton Creekview 7-3 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The Grizzlies took a 3-0 lead over the Chiefs heading to the halftime locker room.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Chiefs were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.
