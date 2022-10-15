Suwanee North Gwinnett sets quick pace to roar over Suwanee Peachtree Ridge

Suwanee North Gwinnett stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 35-7 victory over Suwanee Peachtree Ridge on October 14 in Georgia football.
Suwanee North Gwinnett moved in front of Suwanee Peachtree Ridge 11-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-7 advantage in the frame.
