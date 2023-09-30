Commerce overcomes deficit to defeat Macon First Presbyterian Day

Commerce overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 28-14 win over Macon First Presbyterian Day for a Georgia high school football victory at Commerce High on Sept. 29.

Macon First Presbyterian Day started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Commerce at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Vikings would’ve earned the judge’s decision at intermission, with a 14-6 lead on the Tigers.

Commerce broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-14 lead over Macon First Presbyterian Day.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Commerce and Macon First Presbyterian Day squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Macon First Presbyterian Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Commerce faced off against Lincolnton Lincoln County and Macon First Presbyterian Day took on Bellville Pinewood Christian on Sept. 15 at Macon First Presbyterian Day School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.