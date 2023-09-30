Gainesville Johnson survives for narrow win over Atlanta Lakeside

Gainesville Johnson posted a narrow 20-17 win over Atlanta Lakeside at Gainesville Johnson High on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

Gainesville Johnson enjoyed a tight margin over Atlanta Lakeside with a 20-10 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Vikings rallied with a 7-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Last season, Atlanta Lakeside and Gainesville Johnson faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Atlanta Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville Johnson faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth.

