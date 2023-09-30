Lithonia Miller Grove overwhelms Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Lithonia Miller Grove earned a convincing 34-12 win over Decatur Southwest Dekalb in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The Wolverines’ offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-5 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lithonia Miller Grove faced off against Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett and Decatur Southwest Dekalb took on Stone Mountain Redan on Sept. 15 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

