Powerhouse performance: Ocilla Irwin County roars to big win over Pelham

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ocilla Irwin County broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-8 explosion on Pelham in Georgia high school football action on October 14.
Ocilla Irwin County jumped in front of Pelham 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Indians fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Hornets’ expense.
Ocilla Irwin County steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hornets closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.