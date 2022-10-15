Rome Model hits passing gear early to lap Tallapoosa Haralson County

Rome Model’s fast beginning disarmed Tallapoosa Haralson County, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday’s 34-3 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 14.
The first quarter gave Rome Model a 13-0 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.
The Blue Devils opened an enormous 20-3 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Blue Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.
