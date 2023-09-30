Canton Sequoyah carves slim margin over Woodstock River Ridge

Canton Sequoyah finally found a way to top Woodstock River Ridge 35-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Canton Sequoyah a 7-0 lead over Woodstock River Ridge.

The Chiefs and the Knights were deadlocked at 14-14 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock River Ridge locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Chiefs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock River Ridge squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Canton Sequoyah High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Canton Sequoyah squared off with Woodstock Etowah in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.