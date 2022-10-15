Convincing fashion: Trenton Dade County handles Rome Coosa

Trenton Dade County left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Rome Coosa 44-14 during this Georgia football game.
Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.
The Wolverines opened a towering 25-7 gap over the Eagles at halftime.
Trenton Dade County jumped to a 32-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Wolverines added to their advantage with a 12-7 margin in the closing period.
