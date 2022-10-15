No scoring allowed: Swainsboro pushes past Dublin East Laurens

Swainsboro sent Dublin East Laurens home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 48-0 decision in Georgia high school football action on October 14.
Swainsboro opened with a 28-0 advantage over Dublin East Laurens through the first quarter.
The Tigers opened a massive 34-0 gap over the Falcons at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
