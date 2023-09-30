Bogart North Oconee overwhelms Gainesville North Hall

Bogart North Oconee earned a convincing 52-7 win over Gainesville North Hall in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 9-0 lead over Gainesville North Hall.

The Titans registered a 24-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Bogart North Oconee pulled to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans and the Trojans each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Gainesville North Hall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Bogart North Oconee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Gainesville East Hall and Bogart North Oconee took on Danielsville Madison County on Sept. 15 at Danielsville Madison County High School.

