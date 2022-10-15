Calhoun blanks Cartersville Woodland

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Calhoun’s 49-0 blanking of Cartersville Woodland for a Georgia high school football victory on October 14.
Calhoun drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Cartersville Woodland after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets opened a massive 21-0 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Calhoun struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 7-0 in the last stanza.
