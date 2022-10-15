Gray Jones County secures a win over Hampton Dutchtown

Gray Jones County put together a victorious gameplan to stop Hampton Dutchtown 24-7 on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Gray Jones County drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Hampton Dutchtown after the first quarter.
Gray Jones County charged to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
