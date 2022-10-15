Valdosta flexes stout defense to thwart Richmond Hill

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Valdosta shutout Richmond Hill 20-0 at Valdosta High on October 14 in Georgia football action.
Valdosta thundered in front of Richmond Hill 20-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and fourth quarters.
