Gainesville East Forsyth shuts out Gainesville East Hall

Defense dominated as Gainesville East Forsyth pitched a 42-0 shutout of Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Gainesville East Forsyth opened with a 14-0 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The Broncos fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville East Hall squared off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville Johnson and Gainesville East Hall took on Gainesville North Hall on Sept. 15 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

