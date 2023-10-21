Boys Football Roundup – October 20, 2023

Defense dominated as Acworth Allatoona pitched a 34-0 shutout of Woodstock Etowah during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Acworth Allatoona a 7-0 lead over Woodstock Etowah.

The Buccaneers registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Acworth Allatoona jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Acworth Allatoona and Woodstock Etowah squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Woodstock Etowah High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Acworth Allatoona faced off against Woodstock.

Adel Cook outlasts Eastman Dodge County

Adel Cook notched a win against Eastman Dodge County 27-7 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Hornets’ offense darted in front for a 10-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Adel Cook pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Indians’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Eastman Dodge County and Adel Cook played in a 47-37 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Eastman Dodge County faced off against Hazlehurst Jeff Davis.

Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian denies Flowery Branch Lanier Christian’s challenge

Alpharetta Kings Ridge Christian knocked off Flowery Branch Lanier Christian 32-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Athens overwhelms Homer Banks County

Athens dismissed Homer Banks County by a 56-27 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Athens a 20-0 lead over Homer Banks County.

The Spartans opened a lopsided 35-14 gap over the Leopards at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 42-21.

The Spartans held on with a 14-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Athens and Homer Banks County played in a 70-13 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Homer Banks County faced off against Blairsville Union County and Athens took on Lilburn Providence Christian on Oct. 6 at Lilburn Providence Christian Academy.

Athens Cedar Shoals prevails over Gainesville Chestatee

Athens Cedar Shoals scored early and often to roll over Gainesville Chestatee 45-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Athens Cedar Shoals a 7-3 lead over Gainesville Chestatee.

The Jaguars opened an enormous 31-7 gap over the War Eagles at the intermission.

Athens Cedar Shoals stormed to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The War Eagles closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Athens Cedar Shoals and Gainesville Chestatee faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Athens Cedar Shoals High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Athens Cedar Shoals squared off with Bogart North Oconee in a football game.

Atlanta Douglass overcomes Atlanta Carver

Atlanta Douglass collected a solid win over Atlanta Carver in a 17-7 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Atlanta Carver faced off against Jonesboro Mundy’s Mill.

Atlanta Druid Hills shuts out Gainesville Johnson

Defense dominated as Atlanta Druid Hills pitched a 41-0 shutout of Gainesville Johnson in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Atlanta Druid Hills and Gainesville Johnson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Gainesville Johnson High School.

Recently on Oct. 12, Atlanta Druid Hills squared off with Clarkston in a football game.

Atlanta Lakeside tops Stone Mountain

Atlanta Lakeside controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-7 win against Stone Mountain in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Atlanta Lakeside and Stone Mountain squared off on Oct. 20, 2022 at Stone Mountain High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Atlanta Lakeside faced off against Riverdale Drew.

Atlanta Lovett rides to cruise-control win over Jonesboro Mt. Zion

Atlanta Lovett rolled past Jonesboro Mt. Zion for a comfortable 51-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Recently on Oct. 6, Atlanta Lovett squared off with Stockbridge in a football game.

Atlanta Midtown allows no points against Clarkston

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta Midtown handle Clarkston 30-0 at Atlanta Midtown High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 12, Clarkston squared off with Atlanta Druid Hills in a football game.

Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic allows no points against Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter

A suffocating defense helped Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic handle Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter 35-0 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Recently on Oct. 6, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter squared off with North Atlanta in a football game.

Atlanta Woodward Academy dominates Jonesboro

It was a tough night for Jonesboro which was overmatched by Atlanta Woodward Academy in this 29-6 verdict.

Atlanta Woodward Academy moved in front of Jonesboro 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The War Eagles held on with a 23-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Jonesboro faced off against Morrow.

Baxley Appling County sets early tone to dominate Vidalia

Baxley Appling County rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 33-6 win over Vidalia at Vidalia High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Baxley Appling County stormed in front of Vidalia 24-6 to begin the second quarter.

Baxley Appling County thundered to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Baxley Appling County and Vidalia faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Baxley Appling County High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Baxley Appling County squared off with Lyons Toombs County in a football game.

Bellville Pinewood Christian survives for narrow win over Savannah St. Andrew’s

Bellville Pinewood Christian posted a narrow 35-27 win over Savannah St. Andrew’s in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Patriots’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Bellville Pinewood Christian and Savannah St. Andrew’s were both scoreless.

The Lions enjoyed a 27-14 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Savannah St. Andrew’s faced off against Dublin Trinity Christian.

Bethlehem Christian darts past Loganville Christian with early burst

Bethlehem Christian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-3 victory over Loganville Christian in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Bethlehem Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Loganville Christian through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Bethlehem Christian pulled to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions enjoyed a 3-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Blairsville Union County comes from behind to stop Commerce East Jackson

Blairsville Union County fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 48-28 win over Commerce East Jackson in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The start wasn’t the problem for Commerce East Jackson, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Blairsville Union County through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 21-21 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Blairsville Union County jumped in front of Commerce East Jackson 35-21 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Panthers held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Blairsville Union County and Commerce East Jackson faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Blairsville Union County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Commerce East Jackson faced off against Roswell Fellowship Christian and Blairsville Union County took on Homer Banks County on Oct. 6 at Blairsville Union County High School.

Blue Ridge Fannin County rallies to top Chatsworth Murray County

Blue Ridge Fannin County rallied over Chatsworth Murray County for an inspiring 42-14 victory in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Recently on Oct. 6, Blue Ridge Fannin County squared off with Rome Model in a football game.

Bogart North Oconee shuts out Loganville Walnut Grove

Bogart North Oconee’s defense throttled Loganville Walnut Grove, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Bogart North Oconee a 14-0 lead over Loganville Walnut Grove.

The Titans registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Bogart North Oconee breathed fire to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bogart North Oconee and Loganville Walnut Grove squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Loganville Walnut Grove High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Loganville Walnut Grove took on Gainesville East Hall on Oct. 6 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian defense stifles Lexington Oglethorpe

Defense dominated as Bogart Prince Avenue Christian pitched a 49-0 shutout of Lexington Oglethorpe during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Bogart Prince Avenue Christian a 7-0 lead over Lexington Oglethorpe.

The Wolverines registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Lexington Oglethorpe squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bogart Prince Avenue Christian High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Lexington Oglethorpe squared off with Athens Christian in a football game.

Bremen rides to cruise-control win over Dalton Coahulla Creek

Bremen recorded a big victory over Dalton Coahulla Creek 44-7 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Bremen jumped in front of Dalton Coahulla Creek 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 23-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Bremen charged to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Dalton Coahulla Creek and Bremen faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dalton Coahulla Creek High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Bremen squared off with Lafayette in a football game.

Brunswick overpowers Guyton South Effingham in thorough fashion

Brunswick’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Guyton South Effingham 38-14 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Brunswick and Guyton South Effingham settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Pirates’ offense charged in front for a 28-7 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Brunswick charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Mustangs’ 7-3 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Brunswick and Guyton South Effingham faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Guyton South Effingham High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Brunswick faced off against Evans Lakeside and Guyton South Effingham took on Brunswick Glynn on Oct. 6 at Brunswick Glynn Academy.

Brunswick Glynn exhales after close call with Evans

Brunswick Glynn posted a narrow 22-14 win over Evans on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Evans, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Brunswick Glynn through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Knights had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Terrors won the session and the game with a 19-7 performance.

The last time Brunswick Glynn and Evans played in a 25-22 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Brunswick Glynn squared off with Guyton South Effingham in a football game.

Buford allows no points against Dacula

Buford’s defense throttled Dacula, resulting in a 66-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Buford and Dacula played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Buford Lanier delivers statement win over Hoschton Jackson County

Buford Lanier earned a convincing 31-7 win over Hoschton Jackson County for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Tough to find an edge early, Buford Lanier and Hoschton Jackson County fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Longhorns registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Buford Lanier thundered to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Longhorns held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Buford Lanier and Hoschton Jackson County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hoschton Jackson County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Buford Lanier faced off against Winder Apalachee and Hoschton Jackson County took on Snellville Shiloh on Oct. 6 at Hoschton Jackson County High School.

Buford Seckinger shuts out Atlanta Cross Keys

Defense dominated as Buford Seckinger pitched a 43-0 shutout of Atlanta Cross Keys on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Buford Seckinger faced off against Newnan Heritage.

Butler Taylor County pockets slim win over Buena Vista Marion County

Butler Taylor County topped Buena Vista Marion County 22-20 in a tough tilt on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Cairo dominates Albany Westover

Cairo scored early and often to roll over Albany Westover 55-12 for a Georgia high school football victory at Albany Westover High on Oct. 20.

The Syrupmakers registered a 34-6 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Syrupmakers held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cairo and Albany Westover squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cairo High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Cairo squared off with Columbus Hardaway in a football game.

Carrollton tops Atlanta Westlake

Carrollton recorded a big victory over Atlanta Westlake 31-7 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Carrollton darted in front of Atlanta Westlake 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Trojans and the Lions were both scoreless.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carrollton and Atlanta Westlake squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Carrollton faced off against Sharpsburg East Coweta and Atlanta Westlake took on Mableton Pebblebrook on Oct. 6 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

Cedartown allows no points against Calhoun Sonoraville

Cedartown’s defense throttled Calhoun Sonoraville, resulting in a 45-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Cedartown opened with a 6-0 advantage over Calhoun Sonoraville through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 32-0 advantage at halftime over the Phoenix.

Cedartown steamrolled to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedartown and Calhoun Sonoraville squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Calhoun Sonoraville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Cedartown faced off against Ringgold Heritage and Calhoun Sonoraville took on Carrollton Central on Oct. 6 at Calhoun Sonoraville High School.

Cochran Bleckley County dominates Dublin East Laurens

Cochran Bleckley County scored early and often to roll over Dublin East Laurens 42-13 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Recently on Oct. 6, Cochran Bleckley County squared off with Dublin in a football game.

Colquitt Miller County defense stifles Camilla Mitchell County

Defense dominated as Colquitt Miller County pitched a 41-0 shutout of Camilla Mitchell County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

Last season, Colquitt Miller County and Camilla Mitchell County faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Camilla Mitchell County High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Camilla Mitchell County squared off with Donalsonville Seminole County in a football game.

Columbus Brookstone claims victory against Perry The Westfield

Columbus Brookstone handed Perry The Westfield a tough 38-21 loss on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Columbus Brookstone opened with a 24-14 advantage over Perry The Westfield through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Hornets climbed back to within 24-21.

Columbus Brookstone jumped to a 31-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Columbus Brookstone faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli.

Commerce scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Elberton Elbert County

An early dose of momentum helped Commerce to a 49-21 runaway past Elberton Elbert County for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Commerce opened with a 21-7 advantage over Elberton Elbert County through the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 35-7 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Commerce stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils closed the lead with a 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Elberton Elbert County and Commerce squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Commerce High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Mableton Whitefield and Commerce took on Social Circle on Oct. 6 at Commerce High School.

Conyers Heritage overcomes Winder-Barrow

Conyers Heritage notched a win against Winder-Barrow 40-21 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Last season, Winder-Barrow and Conyers Heritage faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Winder-Barrow High School.

In recent action on Oct. 12, Conyers Heritage faced off against Athens Clarke Central and Winder-Barrow took on Flowery Branch on Oct. 6 at Flowery Branch High School.

Cordele Crisp County overwhelms Columbus

Cordele Crisp County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus 46-7 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 7, Cordele Crisp County faced off against Albany Monroe.

Cottondale takes advantage of early margin to defeat Edison Pataula Charter

Cottondale controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-6 victory over Edison Pataula Charter for a Florida high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Cottondale a 22-0 lead over Edison Pataula Charter.

The Hornets registered a 38-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Edison Pataula Charter drew within 38-6 in the third quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Cumming North Forsyth rallies to top Mt. Airy Habersham Central

Cumming North Forsyth seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 36-19 over Mt. Airy Habersham Central at Mt. Airy Habersham Central High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Cumming North Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.

Cumming North Forsyth kept a 15-12 halftime margin at Mt. Airy Habersham Central’s expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Cumming North Forsyth got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Dacula Hebron Christian dominates Carnesville Franklin County in convincing showing

Dacula Hebron Christian raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 65-7 win over Carnesville Franklin County on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

The last time Dacula Hebron Christian and Carnesville Franklin County played in a 56-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dacula Hebron Christian faced off against Monroe Area and Carnesville Franklin County took on Toccoa Stephens County on Oct. 6 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.

Dalton escapes close call with Calhoun

Dalton posted a narrow 28-21 win over Calhoun during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

The Catamounts and the Yellow Jackets were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Dalton jumped to a 28-21 bulge over Calhoun as the fourth quarter began.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Calhoun and Dalton faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Calhoun High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dalton faced off against Cartersville Woodland and Calhoun took on Hiram on Oct. 6 at Hiram High School.

Danielsville Madison County posts win at Gainesville East Forsyth’s expense

Danielsville Madison County knocked off Gainesville East Forsyth 50-34 in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Danielsville Madison County a 14-7 lead over Gainesville East Forsyth.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 28-14 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Gainesville East Forsyth showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 36-27.

The Red Raiders held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville East Forsyth played in a 42-34 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth took on Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff on Oct. 6 at Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff High School.

Decatur Columbia bests Stone Mountain Redan

Decatur Columbia unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Stone Mountain Redan 38-6 Friday on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 6, Stone Mountain Redan squared off with McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in a football game.

Decatur Towers allows no points against Fairburn Landmark Christian

Decatur Towers’ defense throttled Fairburn Landmark Christian, resulting in a 58-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Fairburn Landmark Christian and Decatur Towers played in a 43-6 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 12, Decatur Towers squared off with Hogansville Callaway in a football game.

Donalsonville Seminole County outlasts Cuthbert Randolph Clay

Donalsonville Seminole County knocked off Cuthbert Randolph Clay 26-6 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Donalsonville Seminole County faced off against Camilla Mitchell County and Cuthbert Randolph Clay took on Blakely Early County on Oct. 6 at Blakely Early County High School.

Douglas Coffee defense stifles Savannah Jenkins

A suffocating defense helped Douglas Coffee handle Savannah Jenkins 34-0 during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

Douglas Coffee roared in front of Savannah Jenkins 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Douglas Coffee breathed fire to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Douglas Coffee and Savannah Jenkins played in a 42-7 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Douglas Coffee faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Savannah Jenkins took on Waycross Ware County on Oct. 6 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

Douglasville Chapel Hill takes advantage of early margin to defeat College Park Banneker

Douglasville Chapel Hill rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 43-6 win over College Park Banneker for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Douglasville Chapel Hill opened with a 21-0 advantage over College Park Banneker through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened an enormous 43-0 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

College Park Banneker responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 43-6.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time College Park Banneker and Douglasville Chapel Hill played in a 6-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Douglasville Douglas County crushes Dallas East Paulding

Douglasville Douglas County earned a convincing 48-14 win over Dallas East Paulding in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Douglasville Douglas County faced off against Dallas Paulding County and Dallas East Paulding took on Fairburn Langston Hughes on Oct. 6 at Dallas East Paulding High School.

Douglasville South Paulding shuts out Douglasville Alexander

Defense dominated as Douglasville South Paulding pitched a 49-0 shutout of Douglasville Alexander in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Douglasville South Paulding faced off against Douglasville New Manchester and Douglasville Alexander took on Newnan on Oct. 6 at Douglasville Alexander High School.

Dublin rides to cruise-control win over Louisville Jefferson County

Dublin’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Louisville Jefferson County 62-13 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Dublin and Louisville Jefferson County faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dublin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Louisville Jefferson County faced off against Swainsboro and Dublin took on Cochran Bleckley County on Oct. 6 at Dublin High School.

Duluth shuts out Lilburn Berkmar

Duluth’s defense throttled Lilburn Berkmar, resulting in a 31-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Duluth steamrolled in front of Lilburn Berkmar 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Duluth and Lilburn Berkmar played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Dunwoody defense stifles Austell South Cobb

Defense dominated as Dunwoody pitched a 34-0 shutout of Austell South Cobb during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

Ellaville Schley County overcomes Manchester

Ellaville Schley County grabbed a 27-7 victory at the expense of Manchester for a Georgia high school football victory at Ellaville Schley County High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Ellaville Schley County and Manchester faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Manchester High School.

Ellenwood Cedar Grove overwhelms Tyrone Sandy Creek

Ellenwood Cedar Grove raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-7 win over Tyrone Sandy Creek in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Tyrone Sandy Creek and Ellenwood Cedar Grove faced off on Dec. 10, 2022 at Tyrone Sandy Creek High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Ellenwood Cedar Grove squared off with Montgomery Carver in a football game.

Fairburn Creekside’s speedy start jolts Villa Rica

Fairburn Creekside rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 35-17 win over Villa Rica on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Fairburn Creekside opened with a 21-0 advantage over Villa Rica through the first quarter.

The Seminoles fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Villa Rica got within 28-14.

The Seminoles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

Last season, Fairburn Creekside and Villa Rica faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Villa Rica High School.

Newnan takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Fairburn Langston Hughes

Fairburn Langston Hughes rallied from behind to knock off Newnan for a 47-14 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Fairburn Langston Hughes and Newnan squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fairburn Langston Hughes.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Newnan faced off against Douglasville Alexander and Fairburn Langston Hughes took on Dallas East Paulding on Oct. 6 at Dallas East Paulding High School.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill defense stifles Riverdale

Fayetteville Starrs Mill’s defense throttled Riverdale, resulting in a 48-0 shutout at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill pulled in front of Riverdale 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Fayetteville Starrs Mill jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fayetteville Starrs Mill faced off against Fayetteville Fayette County.

Fayetteville Whitewater denies Atlanta North Clayton’s challenge

Fayetteville Whitewater notched a win against Atlanta North Clayton 45-26 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Atlanta North Clayton and Fayetteville Whitewater played in a 64-0 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fayetteville Whitewater faced off against Sharpsburg Trinity Christian and Atlanta North Clayton took on LaGrange on Oct. 6 at LaGrange High School.

Fitzgerald survives for narrow win over Americus Sumter high school South

Fitzgerald posted a narrow 33-24 win over Americus Sumter high school South in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Hurricanes and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Fitzgerald and Americus Sumter high school South locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

The Hurricanes held on with a 9-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Fitzgerald and Americus Sumter High School South squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Americus Sumter County High School South.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Fitzgerald faced off against Sylvester Worth County and Americus Sumter High School South took on Nashville Berrien on Oct. 6 at Nashville Berrien High School.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff allows no points against Gainesville East Hall

A suffocating defense helped Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff handle Gainesville East Hall 49-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 14-0 advantage over Gainesville East Hall through the first quarter.

The Bears’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff faced off against Gainesville East Forsyth and Gainesville East Hall took on Loganville Walnut Grove on Oct. 6 at Gainesville East Hall High School.

Franklin Heard County scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Carrollton Mt. Zion

Franklin Heard County left no doubt in recording a 42-13 win over Carrollton Mt. Zion in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Franklin Heard County and Carrollton Mt Zion played in a 28-10 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Franklin Heard County faced off against Roberta Crawford County and Carrollton Mt Zion took on Atlanta Mt Vernon on Oct. 6 at Carrollton Mt Zion High School.

Gainesville allows no points against Snellville Shiloh

Defense dominated as Gainesville pitched a 55-0 shutout of Snellville Shiloh at Gainesville High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Gainesville and Snellville Shiloh faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Snellville Shiloh High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Snellville Shiloh squared off with Hoschton Jackson County in a football game.

Greensboro Greene County tacks win on Lincolnton Lincoln County

Greensboro Greene County earned a convincing 28-3 win over Lincolnton Lincoln County in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Recently on Oct. 6, Lincolnton Lincoln County squared off with Washington-Wilkes in a football game.

Hahira Valwood shuts out Americus Southland

Defense dominated as Hahira Valwood pitched a 49-0 shutout of Americus Southland in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Hahira Valwood a 21-0 lead over Americus Southland.

Hahira Valwood stormed to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Hamilton Harris County takes advantage of early margin to defeat Newnan Northgate

An early dose of momentum helped Hamilton Harris County to a 35-13 runaway past Newnan Northgate in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Hamilton Harris County jumped in front of Newnan Northgate 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Newnan Northgate didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 21-13 in the third quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Newnan Northgate and Hamilton Harris County faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Newnan Northgate High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hamilton Harris County faced off against Columbus Northside and Newnan Northgate took on Peachtree City Mcintosh on Oct. 6 at Peachtree City Mcintosh High School.

Hampton Dutchtown tacks win on Locust Grove

Hampton Dutchtown dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-7 win over Locust Grove in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Locust Grove faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing.

Hawkinsville outlasts Soperton Treutlen

Hawkinsville eventually beat Soperton Treutlen 30-16 at Soperton Treutlen High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Recently on Oct. 6, Hawkinsville squared off with Alamo Wheeler County in a football game.

Hinesville Bradwell Institute edges past Statesboro in tough test

Hinesville Bradwell Institute topped Statesboro 28-25 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The Tigers fought to a 13-8 intermission margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Blue Devils outpointed the Tigers 17-15 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hinesville Bradwell Institute faced off against Douglas Coffee and Statesboro took on Evans Greenbrier on Oct. 6 at Statesboro High School.

Hiram overwhelms White Cass

Hiram earned a convincing 50-20 win over White Cass at Hiram High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Hiram opened with a 9-7 advantage over White Cass through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a tight 19-7 gap over the Colonels at halftime.

Hiram stormed to a 47-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Colonels managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time White Cass and Hiram played in a 26-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hiram faced off against Calhoun and White Cass took on Cartersville on Oct. 6 at Cartersville High School.

Hogansville Callaway tops McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

Hogansville Callaway grabbed a 37-22 victory at the expense of McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Hogansville Callaway and McDonough Eagles Landing Christian faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hogansville Callaway High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian faced off against Stone Mountain Redan and Hogansville Callaway took on Decatur Towers on Oct. 12 at Decatur Towers High School.

Homerville Clinch County defeats Pearson Atkinson County

Homerville Clinch County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pearson Atkinson County 42-7 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory at Pearson Atkinson County High on Oct. 20.

Homerville Clinch County stormed in front of Pearson Atkinson County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 21-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and Pearson Atkinson County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Homerville Clinch County squared off with Lakeland Lanier County in a football game.

Hoschton Mill Creek overcomes Suwanee Collins Hill in seat-squirming affair

Hoschton Mill Creek finally found a way to top Suwanee Collins Hill 24-18 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Suwanee Collins Hill started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Hoschton Mill Creek at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks kept a 14-6 halftime margin at the Screaming Eagles’ expense.

Hoschton Mill Creek jumped to a 24-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Screaming Eagles enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Hoschton Mill Creek and Suwanee Collins Hill squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hoschton Mill Creek High School.

Jasper Pickens County overpowers Oakwood West Hall in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Oakwood West Hall which was overmatched by Jasper Pickens County in this 35-12 verdict.

The Dragons fought to a 14-6 halftime margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Dragons held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 6, Jasper Pickens County squared off with Dawsonville Dawson County in a football game.

Jefferson sets early tone to dominate Loganville

Jefferson left no doubt in recording a 56-20 win over Loganville in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 28-7 lead over Loganville.

The Dragons opened a colossal 49-7 gap over the Red Devils at halftime.

Jefferson pulled to a 56-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils rallied with a 13-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Dragons prevailed.

Last season, Jefferson and Loganville faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Jefferson High School.

Kennesaw Harrison escapes close call with Powder Springs Hillgrove

Kennesaw Harrison topped Powder Springs Hillgrove 14-10 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Hawks jumped a modest margin over the Hoyas as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Hoyas pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Hawks.

Last season, Kennesaw Harrison and Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kennesaw Harrison High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Powder Springs Hillgrove faced off against Marietta and Kennesaw Harrison took on Powder Springs McEachern on Oct. 6 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb overwhelms Kennesaw Mountain

Kennesaw North Cobb scored early and often to roll over Kennesaw Mountain 38-7 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Kennesaw North Cobb stormed in front of Kennesaw Mountain 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a lopsided 24-7 gap over the Mustangs at halftime.

Kennesaw North Cobb breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Marietta Walton and Kennesaw Mountain took on Marietta Osborne on Oct. 6 at Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian prevails over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 40-14 win over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian steamrolled in front of Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian trimmed the margin to make it 26-7 at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against South Atlanta and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Oct. 6 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

Lafayette narrowly defeats Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Lafayette collected a solid win over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe in a 34-21 verdict in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Lafayette opened with a 34-21 advantage over Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Lafayette and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe faced off against Chickamauga Gordon Lee and Lafayette took on Bremen on Oct. 6 at Lafayette High School.

LaGrange bests Sharpsburg Trinity Christian

LaGrange rolled past Sharpsburg Trinity Christian for a comfortable 42-14 victory during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

LaGrange opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sharpsburg Trinity Christian through the first quarter.

The Grangers fought to a 20-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

LaGrange charged to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Grangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, LaGrange faced off against Atlanta North Clayton and Sharpsburg Trinity Christian took on Fayetteville Whitewater on Oct. 6 at Sharpsburg Trinity Christian School.

Lakeland Lanier County overcomes Ashburn Turner County

Lakeland Lanier County handed Ashburn Turner County a tough 23-7 loss for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

The last time Lakeland Lanier County and Ashburn Turner County played in a 31-24 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ashburn Turner County faced off against Folkston Charlton County and Lakeland Lanier County took on Homerville Clinch County on Oct. 6 at Lakeland Lanier County High School.

Lawrenceville Archer earns stressful win over Snellville South Gwinnett

Lawrenceville Archer finally found a way to top Snellville South Gwinnett 22-19 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Lawrenceville Archer and Snellville South Gwinnett played in a 28-27 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Lawrenceville Mountain View tops Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett

Lawrenceville Mountain View collected a solid win over Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett in a 31-18 verdict for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Lawrenceville Mountain View and Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

Leesburg Lee County sets early tone to dominate Warner Robins Northside

Leesburg Lee County scored early and often in a 56-7 win over Warner Robins Northside during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

Leesburg Lee County opened with a 21-0 advantage over Warner Robins Northside through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense charged in front for a 41-0 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Leesburg Lee County roared to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Warner Robins Northside and Leesburg Lee County played in a 23-20 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Warner Robins Northside faced off against Warner Robins Houston County and Leesburg Lee County took on Kathleen Veterans on Oct. 6 at Leesburg Lee County High School.

Lilburn Parkview slips past Covington Newton

Lilburn Parkview topped Covington Newton 28-21 in a tough tilt at Covington Newton High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Lilburn Parkview jumped in front of Covington Newton 21-14 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 28-21.

Last season, Covington Newton and Lilburn Parkview faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lilburn Parkview High School.

Lithonia Arabia Mountain defeats Chamblee Charter

Lithonia Arabia Mountain raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 29-6 win over Chamblee Charter in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Chamblee Charter faced off against Tucker and Lithonia Arabia Mountain took on Decatur on Oct. 6 at Decatur High School.

Locust Grove Luella squeezes past Atlanta Pace

Locust Grove Luella finally found a way to top Atlanta Pace 27-20 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Atlanta Pace and Locust Grove Luella played in a 35-21 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Atlanta Pace squared off with McDonough in a football game.

Ludowici Long County pushes over Hinesville Liberty County

Ludowici Long County notched a win against Hinesville Liberty County 36-22 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Ludowici Long County faced off against Savannah Beach.

Mableton Whitefield dominates Alpharetta St. Francis

Mableton Whitefield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-7 win over Alpharetta St. Francis in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Alpharetta St Francis and Mableton Whitefield squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Mableton Whitefield Academy.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Alpharetta St Francis faced off against Tiger Rabun County and Mableton Whitefield took on Elberton Elbert County on Oct. 6 at Elberton Elbert County High School.

Macon Central Fellowship Christian overcomes Dawson Terrell

Macon Central Fellowship Christian collected a solid win over Dawson Terrell in a 17-6 verdict on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Lancers and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Macon Central Fellowship Christian darted ahead over Dawson Terrell when the fourth quarter began 10-6.

The Lancers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Marietta Kell narrowly defeats Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian

Marietta Kell eventually beat Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian 42-32 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Last season, Marietta Kell and Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Kell faced off against Johns Creek Northview.

Marietta Pope overpowers Marietta Lassiter in thorough fashion

Marietta Pope recorded a big victory over Marietta Lassiter 38-17 for a Georgia high school football victory at Marietta Lassiter High on Oct. 20.

Marietta Pope opened with a 14-7 advantage over Marietta Lassiter through the first quarter.

The Greyhounds registered a 21-14 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Marietta Lassiter got within 21-17.

The Greyhounds got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

The last time Marietta Pope and Marietta Lassiter played in a 26-23 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Lassiter faced off against Roswell and Marietta Pope took on Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic on Oct. 6 at Marietta Pope High School.

Marietta Walton races in front to defeat Canton Cherokee

Marietta Walton broke to an early lead and topped Canton Cherokee 48-7 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Marietta Walton roared in front of Canton Cherokee 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Marietta Walton roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Marietta Walton and Canton Cherokee played in a 41-3 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Canton Cherokee faced off against Marietta Wheeler and Marietta Walton took on Kennesaw North Cobb on Oct. 6 at Kennesaw North Cobb High School.

Marietta Wheeler secures multi-overtime win over Marietta Osborne

Marietta Wheeler grabbed the final advantage in a 17-10 extra time victory over Marietta Osborne during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Marietta Wheeler and Marietta Osborne locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats and the Cardinals locked in a 10-10 stalemate.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first overtime period.

The Wildcats got the better of the second overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Marietta Wheeler and Marietta Osborne squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Marietta Wheeler High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Osborne faced off against Kennesaw Mountain and Marietta Wheeler took on Canton Cherokee on Oct. 6 at Canton Cherokee High School.

Martinez Augusta Christian slips past Columbia Ben Lippen

Martinez Augusta Christian finally found a way to top Columbia Ben Lippen 31-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Columbia Ben Lippen and Martinez Augusta Christian played in a 13-12 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

McDonough Ola dominates McDonough Union Grove

McDonough Ola raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-10 win over McDonough Union Grove in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

McDonough Ola pulled in front of McDonough Union Grove 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Mustangs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-3 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McDonough Ola faced off against Gray Jones County and McDonough Union Grove took on Warner Robins on Oct. 6 at McDonough Union Grove High School.

Metter allows no points against Claxton

Metter’s defense throttled Claxton, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Metter faced off against Pembroke Bryan County.

Milledgeville Baldwin tacks win on Dexter West Laurens

Milledgeville Baldwin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-7 win over Dexter West Laurens for a Georgia high school football victory at Milledgeville Baldwin High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Milledgeville Baldwin and Dexter West Laurens squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Dexter West Laurens High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dexter West Laurens faced off against Macon Westside.

Millen Jenkins County routs Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Millen Jenkins County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-19 win over Mt. Vernon Montgomery County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Mt Vernon Montgomery County faced off against Portal and Millen Jenkins County took on Darien Mcintosh on Oct. 6 at Millen Jenkins County High School.

Montezuma Macon County allows no points against Cusseta Chattahoochee County

Defense dominated as Montezuma Macon County pitched a 58-0 shutout of Cusseta Chattahoochee County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Montezuma Macon County and Cusseta Chattahoochee County played in a 30-6 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Nahunta Brantley County tacks win on Reidsville Tattnall County

Nahunta Brantley County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Reidsville Tattnall County 31-3 Friday in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Reidsville Tattnall County and Nahunta Brantley County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Nahunta Brantley County High School.

Norman Park Colquitt County overcomes Valdosta Lowndes

Norman Park Colquitt County pushed past Valdosta Lowndes for a 52-34 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The last time Norman Park Colquitt County and Valdosta Lowndes played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Valdosta Lowndes faced off against Valdosta.

Pelham takes down Alma Bacon County

Pelham left no doubt on Friday, controlling Alma Bacon County from start to finish for a 43-21 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Hornets and the Red Raiders battled to a standoff at 21-21 as the third quarter began.

Pelham jumped over Alma Bacon County 29-21 heading to the final quarter.

The Hornets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Pelham and Alma Bacon County faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Pelham High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Alma Bacon County faced off against Wrightsville Johnson County.

Powder Springs McEachern earns solid win over Dallas North Paulding

Powder Springs McEachern grabbed a 34-21 victory at the expense of Dallas North Paulding in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Dallas North Paulding and Powder Springs McEachern squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Powder Springs McEachern High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Powder Springs McEachern squared off with Kennesaw Harrison in a football game.

Quitman Brooks County claims victory against Ocilla Irwin County

Quitman Brooks County handed Ocilla Irwin County a tough 21-6 loss on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Quitman Brooks County opened with a 13-0 advantage over Ocilla Irwin County through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Ocilla Irwin County got within 21-6.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Ocilla Irwin County and Quitman Brooks County played in a 19-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Ringgold takes down Rossville Ridgeland

Ringgold dominated from start to finish in an imposing 35-7 win over Rossville Ridgeland for a Georgia high school football victory at Ringgold High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Ringgold and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Rossville Ridgeland squared off with Adairsville in a football game.

Rockmart scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Calhoun Gordon Central

Rockmart took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Calhoun Gordon Central 43-7 on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Rockmart jumped in front of Calhoun Gordon Central 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellowjackets opened a giant 34-7 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Rockmart roared to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Yellowjackets held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Calhoun Gordon Central faced off against Chatsworth North Murray and Rockmart took on Tallapoosa Haralson County on Oct. 6 at Tallapoosa Haralson County High School.

Rome defense stifles Woodstock River Ridge

Rome’s defense throttled Woodstock River Ridge, resulting in a 55-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Rome opened with a 14-0 advantage over Woodstock River Ridge through the first quarter.

The Wolves fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Knights’ expense.

Rome jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Rome and Woodstock River Ridge played in a 56-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Rome faced off against Canton Sequoyah and Woodstock River Ridge took on Canton Creekview on Oct. 6 at Canton Creekview High School.

Roopville Holy Ground Baptist delivers statement win over Loganville Victory Baptist

Roopville Holy Ground Baptist handled Loganville Victory Baptist 42-6 in an impressive showing at Roopville Holy Ground Baptist Academy on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Sandersville Washington County bests Augusta Butler

It was a tough night for Augusta Butler which was overmatched by Sandersville Washington County in this 41-20 verdict.

Sandersville Washington County moved in front of Augusta Butler 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-8 intermission margin.

Sandersville Washington County jumped to a 41-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Sandersville Washington County and Augusta Butler faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Augusta Butler High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Sandersville Washington County faced off against Augusta Westside.

Savannah Benedictine Military sprints past Jesup Wayne County

Savannah Benedictine Military eventually beat Jesup Wayne County 38-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Cadets and the Yellow Jackets dueled to a draw at 21-21 with the third quarter looming.

The third quarter gave Savannah Benedictine Military a 28-21 lead over Jesup Wayne County.

The Cadets held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Savannah Benedictine Military and Jesup Wayne County squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Savannah Benedictine Military School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Jesup Wayne County faced off against Savannah Islands and Savannah Benedictine Military took on Waynesboro Burke County on Oct. 6 at Waynesboro Burke County High School.

Savannah Calvary Day allows no points against Savannah Country Day

A suffocating defense helped Savannah Calvary Day handle Savannah Country Day 49-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Cavaliers’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Hornets at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Cavaliers held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Savannah Calvary Day and Savannah Country Day squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Savannah Calvary Day High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Garden City Groves.

Savannah Christian tops Savannah Beach

Savannah Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-6 win over Savannah Beach on Oct. 20 in Georgia football.

Last season, Savannah Christian and Savannah Beach faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Savannah Beach faced off against Ludowici Long County and Savannah Christian took on Savannah Johnson on Oct. 6 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Savannah Johnson overpowers Garden City Groves in thorough fashion

Savannah Johnson controlled the action to earn an impressive 52-8 win against Garden City Groves in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Last season, Savannah Johnson and Garden City Groves faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Savannah Johnson High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Garden City Groves faced off against Savannah Calvary Day and Savannah Johnson took on Savannah Christian on Oct. 6 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Smyrna Campbell rallies to rock Mableton Pebblebrook

Smyrna Campbell trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 41-14 win over Mableton Pebblebrook in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Mableton Pebblebrook started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Smyrna Campbell at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 13-6 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Smyrna Campbell jumped to a 20-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Mableton Pebblebrook and Smyrna Campbell played in a 41-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Mableton Pebblebrook squared off with Atlanta Westlake in a football game.

Stockbridge defense stifles Stockbridge Woodland

A suffocating defense helped Stockbridge handle Stockbridge Woodland 49-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Stockbridge Woodland High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Stockbridge a 21-0 lead over Stockbridge Woodland.

The Tigers’ offense roared in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wolfpack at halftime.

Stockbridge thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Stockbridge and Stockbridge Woodland squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Stockbridge High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Stockbridge faced off against Atlanta Lovett.

Suwanee Lambert barely beats Alpharetta Denmark

Suwanee Lambert finally found a way to top Alpharetta Denmark 38-30 for a Georgia high school football victory at Alpharetta Denmark High on Oct. 20.

Last season, Suwanee Lambert and Alpharetta Denmark faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Suwanee Lambert High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Cumming West Forsyth.

Suwanee Peachtree Ridge shuts out Lawrenceville Discovery

A suffocating defense helped Suwanee Peachtree Ridge handle Lawrenceville Discovery 62-0 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Last season, Suwanee Peachtree Ridge and Lawrenceville Discovery faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lawrenceville Discovery High School.

Sylvania Screven County prevails over Savannah

Sylvania Screven County scored early and often to roll over Savannah 29-6 at Sylvania Screven County High on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

The last time Sylvania Screven County and Savannah played in a 32-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Sylvester Worth County routs Hazlehurst Jeff Davis

Sylvester Worth County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Hazlehurst Jeff Davis 49-13 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Sylvester Worth County and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Hazlehurst Jeff Davis High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Sylvester Worth County faced off against Fitzgerald and Hazlehurst Jeff Davis took on Eastman Dodge County on Oct. 6 at Eastman Dodge County High School.

Talbotton Central pockets slim win over Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter

Talbotton Central topped Shellman Southwest Georgia STEM Charter 19-18 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Thomaston Upson-Lee claims tight victory against Fort Valley Peach County

Thomaston Upson-Lee posted a narrow 21-20 win over Fort Valley Peach County on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Knights registered a 7-6 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Thomaston Upson-Lee darted to a 14-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Knights 8-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Fort Valley Peach County and Thomaston Upson-Lee squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Fort Valley Peach County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Thomaston Upson-Lee faced off against Zebulon Pike County.

Thomasville bests Albany Dougherty

Thomasville rolled past Albany Dougherty for a comfortable 41-12 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 20.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 21-6 lead over the Trojans at halftime.

Thomasville pulled to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Trojans each scored in the final quarter.

The last time Thomasville and Albany Dougherty played in a 35-20 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Thomasville faced off against Columbus Carver.

Thomasville Brookwood School earns narrow win over Chula Tiftarea

Thomasville Brookwood School topped Chula Tiftarea 50-48 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Last season, Thomasville Brookwood School and Chula Tiftarea squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Thomasville Brookwood School.

Tifton Tift County pockets slim win over Kathleen Veterans

Tifton Tift County topped Kathleen Veterans 14-6 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Kathleen Veterans High on Oct. 20.

The Blue Devils registered a 7-0 advantage at intermission over the Warhawks.

Tifton Tift County darted to a 14-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kathleen Veterans faced off against Leesburg Lee County and Tifton Tift County took on Thomasville Thomas County on Oct. 6 at Thomasville Thomas County Central High School.

Tiger Rabun County shuts out Athens Christian

A suffocating defense helped Tiger Rabun County handle Athens Christian 38-0 for a Georgia high school football victory at Athens Christian High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Tiger Rabun County a 21-0 lead over Athens Christian.

The Wildcats registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Tiger Rabun County stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tiger Rabun County and Athens Christian faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Tiger Rabun County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Athens Christian faced off against Lexington Oglethorpe and Tiger Rabun County took on Alpharetta St Francis on Oct. 6 at Tiger Rabun County High School.

Toccoa Stephens County shuts out Hartwell Hart County

Toccoa Stephens County’s defense throttled Hartwell Hart County, resulting in a 35-0 shutout for a Georgia high school football victory at Hartwell Hart County High on Oct. 20.

Toccoa Stephens County darted in front of Hartwell Hart County 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians opened a huge 28-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Toccoa Stephens County and Hartwell Hart County were both scoreless.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Toccoa Stephens County and Hartwell Hart County played in a 30-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Hartwell Hart County faced off against Watkinsville Oconee County and Toccoa Stephens County took on Carnesville Franklin County on Oct. 6 at Toccoa Stephens County High School.

Trenton Dade County routs Summerville Chattooga

Trenton Dade County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Summerville Chattooga 42-7 Friday in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Trenton Dade County and Summerville Chattooga played in a 33-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Summerville Chattooga faced off against Rome Darlington.

Trion darts by Lindale Pepperell

Trion rolled past Lindale Pepperell for a comfortable 35-14 victory on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Trion a 14-7 lead over Lindale Pepperell.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 35-14 lead over the Dragons at halftime.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Dragons were both scoreless.

The last time Trion and Lindale Pepperell played in a 42-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Trion faced off against Rome Coosa and Lindale Pepperell took on Rome Armuchee on Oct. 6 at Rome Armuchee High School.

Twin City Emanuel County Institute tops Darien Mcintosh

Twin City Emanuel County Institute dominated Darien Mcintosh 35-7 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

The last time Darien Mcintosh and Twin City Emanuel County Institute played in a 28-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Darien Mcintosh faced off against Millen Jenkins County.

Valdosta squeezes past Kingsland Camden County

Valdosta posted a narrow 24-21 win over Kingsland Camden County in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

Last season, Kingsland Camden County and Valdosta faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kingsland Camden County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Valdosta faced off against Valdosta Lowndes and Kingsland Camden County took on Richmond Hill on Oct. 6 at Kingsland Camden County High School.

Vienna Dooly County pockets slim win over Rochelle Wilcox County

Vienna Dooly County posted a narrow 28-25 win over Rochelle Wilcox County during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

The scoreboard showed the Patriots with a 13-6 lead over the Bobcats heading into the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Bobcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Patriots 22-12 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Rochelle Wilcox County and Vienna Dooly County played in a 53-21 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 6, Rochelle Wilcox County squared off with McRae Telfair County in a football game.

Warner Robins darts by McDonough Eagles Landing

Warner Robins recorded a big victory over McDonough Eagles Landing 35-7 in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

Warner Robins moved in front of McDonough Eagles Landing 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Demons opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Warner Robins pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Demons maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Warner Robins and McDonough Eagles Landing faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Warner Robins High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, McDonough Eagles Landing faced off against Locust Grove and Warner Robins took on McDonough Union Grove on Oct. 6 at McDonough Union Grove High School.

Warner Robins Houston County earns narrow win over Cedar Hill Jo Byrns

Warner Robins Houston County posted a narrow 15-14 win over Cedar Hill Jo Byrns on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Warner Robins Houston County faced off against Warner Robins Northside.

Warrenton Briarwood defeats Martinez Augusta Prep

Warrenton Briarwood dismissed Martinez Augusta Prep by a 41-6 count during this Georgia football game on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Warrenton Briarwood a 14-0 lead over Martinez Augusta Prep.

The Buccaneers’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Warrenton Briarwood jumped to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Warrenton Briarwood and Martinez Augusta Prep faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Warrenton Briarwood Academy High School.

Recently on Oct. 6, Martinez Augusta Prep squared off with Greensboro Lake Oconee in a football game.

Washington-Wilkes escapes Augusta Aquinas in thin win

Washington-Wilkes topped Augusta Aquinas 31-27 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football action on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Washington-Wilkes a 7-0 lead over Augusta Aquinas.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 14-14 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Washington-Wilkes enjoyed a narrow margin over Augusta Aquinas with a 28-14 lead heading to the final quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Irish’s spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Washington-Wilkes faced off against Lincolnton Lincoln County and Augusta Aquinas took on Hiawassee Towns County on Oct. 6 at Hiawassee Towns County High School.

Watkinsville Oconee County slips past Monroe Area

Watkinsville Oconee County topped Monroe Area 14-7 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Watkinsville Oconee County High on Oct. 20.

Monroe Area started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Watkinsville Oconee County at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors and the Purple Hurricanes dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Watkinsville Oconee County moved in front of Monroe Area 14-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Monroe Area faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Monroe Area High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Watkinsville Oconee County faced off against Hartwell Hart County and Monroe Area took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Oct. 6 at Monroe Area High School.

Waycross Ware County dominates Evans Greenbrier

Waycross Ware County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-20 win over Evans Greenbrier in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Waycross Ware County opened with a 23-7 advantage over Evans Greenbrier through the first quarter.

The Gators registered a 50-13 advantage at intermission over the Wolfpack.

Waycross Ware County charged to a 57-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Waycross Ware County and Evans Greenbrier faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Waycross Ware County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Evans Greenbrier faced off against Statesboro and Waycross Ware County took on Savannah Jenkins on Oct. 6 at Savannah Jenkins High School.

Woodbury Flint River shuts out Pinehurst Fullington

Woodbury Flint River’s defense throttled Pinehurst Fullington, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 20-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Woodbury Flint River pulled to a 27-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Woodstock Cherokee Christian dominates Marietta Walker in convincing showing

Woodstock Cherokee Christian earned a convincing 50-6 win over Marietta Walker for a Georgia high school football victory at Woodstock Cherokee Christian High on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Woodstock Cherokee Christian a 14-0 lead over Marietta Walker.

The Warriors opened a colossal 29-6 gap over the Wolverines at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Marietta Walker faced off against Ellenwood Utopian.

Wrightsville Johnson County escapes Irwinton Wilkinson County in thin win

Wrightsville Johnson County posted a narrow 21-12 win over Irwinton Wilkinson County on Oct. 20 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Wrightsville Johnson County and Irwinton Wilkinson County faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Irwinton Wilkinson County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Wrightsville Johnson County faced off against Alma Bacon County.

milledgeville John Milledge holds off Macon First Presbyterian Day

milledgeville John Milledge posted a narrow 27-22 win over Macon First Presbyterian Day in Georgia high school football on Oct. 20.

The Trojans opened a close 20-9 gap over the Vikings at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Trojans chalked up this decision in spite of the Vikings’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

