Buford Lanier claims gritty victory against Jefferson Jackson County

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Buford Lanier defeated Jefferson Jackson County 21-14 for a Georgia high school football victory on October 21.
Buford Lanier drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Jefferson Jackson County after the first quarter.
The Longhorns opened a narrow 14-0 gap over the Panthers at halftime.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
The Longhorns maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the final quarter.
