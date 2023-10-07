Adairsville rides to cruise-control win over Rossville Ridgeland

Adairsville recorded a big victory over Rossville Ridgeland 55-7 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Adairsville opened with a 27-7 advantage over Rossville Ridgeland through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Adairsville stormed to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Adairsville and Rossville Ridgeland faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Adairsville faced off against Ringgold and Rossville Ridgeland took on Bremen on Sept. 22 at Rossville Ridgeland High School.

