Cumming West Forsyth earns solid win over Alpharetta Denmark

Cumming West Forsyth pushed past Alpharetta Denmark for a 21-7 win in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Cumming West Forsyth jumped in front of Alpharetta Denmark 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cumming West Forsyth darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Alpharetta Denmark and Cumming West Forsyth squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Alpharetta Denmark High School.

