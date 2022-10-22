Hoschton Mill Creek smacks Suwanee Collins Hill in shutout victory

Hoschton Mill Creek sent Suwanee Collins Hill home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 54-0 decision at Hoschton Mill Creek High on October 21 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Hoschton Mill Creek a 16-0 lead over Suwanee Collins Hill.
The Hawks registered a 44-0 advantage at halftime over the Screaming Eagles.
Hoschton Mill Creek roared to a 51-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.
