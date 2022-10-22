Trenton Dade County rains down on Summerville Chattooga

Trenton Dade County painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Summerville Chattooga’s defense for a 33-7 win on October 21 in Georgia football.
Trenton Dade County drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Summerville Chattooga after the first quarter.
The Wolverines opened a monstrous 20-0 gap over the Indians at the intermission.
Trenton Dade County charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Indians closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
