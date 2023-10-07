Danielsville Madison County posts win at Gainesville North Hall’s expense

Danielsville Madison County eventually beat Gainesville North Hall 49-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders and the Trojans dueled to a draw at 28-28 with the third quarter looming.

Gainesville North Hall had a 35-34 edge on Danielsville Madison County at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Red Raiders fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Last season, Danielsville Madison County and Gainesville North Hall squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Gainesville North Hall faced off against Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff.

