Gooseggs: Dublin hands Louisville Jefferson County a shutout

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin followed in snuffing Louisville Jefferson County’s offense 51-0 at Dublin High on October 21 in Georgia football action.
Dublin opened with a 14-0 advantage over Louisville Jefferson County through the first quarter.
The Fighting Irish opened an enormous 44-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Dublin pulled to a 51-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 7, Dublin faced off against Cochran Bleckley County and Louisville Jefferson County took on Swainsboro on October 7 at Swainsboro High School. Click here for a recap
