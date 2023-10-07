Blairsville Union County pushes over Homer Banks County

Blairsville Union County handed Homer Banks County a tough 27-7 loss in Georgia high school football on Oct. 6.

Blairsville Union County enjoyed a towering margin over Homer Banks County with a 27-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first, second and fourth quarters.

Recently on Sept. 22, Homer Banks County squared off with Commerce in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.