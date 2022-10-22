Buford smashes through Dacula

Buford painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Dacula’s defense for a 50-7 win during this Georgia football game.
Buford moved in front of Dacula 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolves’ offense struck in front for a 29-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Buford roared to a 50-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
