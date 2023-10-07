Calhoun darts past Hiram with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Calhoun past Hiram Friday 56-35 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Calhoun opened with a 31-14 advantage over Hiram through the first quarter.

The Hornets bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 34-21.

Calhoun roared to a 56-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hiram and Calhoun squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Calhoun High School.

