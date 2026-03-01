Sports Drama mars finish of half-marathon national championships in Atlanta Former GHSA state champion among runners impacted by error. No major issues plagued the Polar Opposite Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta in January, but that was not the case in Sunday's Publix Atlanta Marathon, which served as the USA Track & Field Half Marathon Championships. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

The 2026 Publix Atlanta Marathon, which served as the USA Track & Field Half Marathon Championships, met chaos Sunday in the women’s race. Three runners — Jess McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat — were led off course by an official race vehicle with less than 2 miles to go. The nearly-half-mile error, according to data from Hurley’s Strava account, cost the runners their top-three finishes.

McClain is seen saying "I'm so pissed off" as she crosses the finish line, scored in ninth place. Molly Born crossed the finish line first and is credited with the win. Hurley, who is scored as finishing 12th, is from Roswell and a former three-time state champion runner for Fellowship Christian. Kurgat, the third affected runner, finished 13th. The top three finishers automatically qualify for a spot on Team USA at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships, according to a release from the Atlanta Track Club, the race organizer.

According to USATF, a protest was filed by athletes impacted, however the protest was denied and an appeal was submitted.