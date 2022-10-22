Score no more: Fort Valley Peach County’s defense is flawless in stopping Thomaston Upson-Lee

Fort Valley Peach County sent Thomaston Upson-Lee home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 54-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Fort Valley Peach County drew first blood by forging a 19-0 margin over Thomaston Upson-Lee after the first quarter.
The Trojans fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.
Fort Valley Peach County struck to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
